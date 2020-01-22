I am truly upset and just wanted to write something to the paper (hopefully in the paper) so someone will do something about the lack of snowplows doing their job, (employees or bosses?). I’m not sure who is at fault here!
Anyway, every year it seems like they hire different people who know less and less about plowing roads! I was traveling from Kamiah on my way home to Grangeville around midnight-1 a.m. on Thursday the 16th/ Friday the 17th. 7 Mile Road, right out of Kamiah was okay slushy, recently plowed (I was in 2-wheel drive) when just after the Idaho County border, the plow just pulled off the road, parked, and probably went home! The worst weather I have been in yet this year and not a plow in sight. The snow suddenly got deep up to my floor boards in my 1/2 ton truck. There was only one set of tire tracks on the road and they were all over the road, but one set to follow all the way to Grangeville. I kept a steady pace so I wouldn't get stuck; I couldn't stop for nothing! I gripped my steering wheel so tight my hands were numb. The snow was lightweight, not slushy, the snowplows could have easily plowed at least one-way of 7 mile, knowing full well that road gets really bad with windy conditions and snow drifts! I encountered one truck and we almost hit head-on as there was nowhere to go... (one set of tracks). We both moved just a little over -- couldn't tell where the side of the road ended -- and just barely missed one another. Scary and dangerous!
Isn't that kind of weather / road conditions snowplows are hired for? Ridiculous. Why they weren't out there, at least one? And the dangerous mess some create on the prairie and White Bird grade. Arrrggg! I was so upset and fed up with not seeing a snowplow last night when they were really needed, I could barely concentrate. I should have pulled over to be safe and taken a breather... but, oh yeah, that's right...I couldn’t!
Liz Kozel-Gill
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.