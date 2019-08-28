"There is no middle ground" in government and economics today! The battle involves the left, or liberal side, and the right, the conservative side! Who will control?
The left argues that times change, and laws should adjust accordingly. "Relativism" is the term used here. Laws should be evaluated by the society involved, not based on absolute standards. "Man is the measure of all things" claims law professor John Eidsmoe, and when applied to law, "relativism" is called "legal positivism." Eidsmoe adds: "1) There are no God given absolute standards. 2) The author of law is not God, but man, with the highest human authority being the state.... 3) Man and society evolve, so the law must evolve also. 4 )Judges guide this evolution by decisions based on society at the time." (Original Intent-David Barton)
Politically, the left supports democracy, illustrated by: People-->Gov, with the majority deciding the laws passed. Government enforces, and courts make the evolving decisions.
Secularism is involved, which denies any influence of a god. Socialism is the economics favored and the state becomes responsible for creating equal living conditions for all.
In opposition, the right claims certain absolutes traced to a creator god are unchanging and should govern the behavior of all people. The traditional Ten Commandments, and the greatest commandment, traced back to Jesus Christ: "You shall love God with your whole heart and soul, and your neighbor as yourself" dictates concern for fellow beings. Using private property responsibly, providing for oneself, a family, and fellow citizens is expected.
Free enterprise, or capitalism, is the economic system consistent with this belief.
Politically, a republic represented: God-->People-->Gov best illustrates the source of good law, and who really is in charge! And should it not be asked? Which sides supports abortion, which side supports life? Which preaches love, and which stresses hate of those who dare to disagree? And historically, which results in freedom and prosperity, and which results in starvation and regimentation? So, who will control? Each of us will help decide!
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
