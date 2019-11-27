I've been reading about Moscow's "mastery-based education." The current grade-inflated system with a third of the class getting 4.0's, where what used to be C's and D's are now B's, and almost no one getting an F is apparently too unfair. Now they are proposing a system where students can redo assignments and retake tests and do either on their own schedule. How nice. Little to no personal responsibility.
Perhaps we should do away with grading altogether and just give them all a blue ribbon and a diploma for participating? After all, we don't want to hurt anyone's feelings or damage their little psyche. After they get their blue ribbon then we can send them off to "free college for everyone." Great ideas! Liberal minds continue to amaze me.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
