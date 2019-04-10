To me, true, inherent liberties of an individual are not granted by government, the Constitution, a legislature, or a person in power. If they were, they are not liberties but favors bestowed upon individuals by those with ‘more power’. And if the practice of bestowing favors by those with ‘more power’ using ‘law’ as a tool, the bestowing of financial favors via the public treasury has already transpired.
True, individual liberties, not favors, are the basis of proper government, for they preceded government and superseded legislation. For life, liberty, and property did not originate from man-made law. On the contrary, it’s the fact that life, liberty, and property existed beforehand that caused men to make laws in the first place. If not, I can think of no argument to be made to defend the inherent rights of an individual’s life, his healthy volition, his property, due process, the right to bear arms, freedom of speech and to peaceably assemble, protection from illegal searches, faith, and so on (U.S. Constitution’s Bill of Rights and Idaho’s Constitution’s Declaration of Rights). For these, if not true liberties, are bestowed ‘favors.’ And if bestowing favors is the ‘role of government’, the collected taxes of the public treasury, according to those ‘in power’, is free game to those they consider ‘in need’ and their administrators, agencies, departments.
Could ‘bestowing favors’ explain, in large part, the nation’s $22 trillion debt and Idaho’s complicit budget?
Scott Perrin
Cottonwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.