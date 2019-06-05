In response to Mr. Haverstick’s opinion [May 29 issue]:
Mr. Haverstick, you use some form of the word “develop” seven times in your opinion. Can you define develop for me? Do you consider a dirt road through the forest, development? Am I to understand your definition is any change to the “natural” way of things? If so, your next step should be to propose changing all the Forest Service signs from “Land of Many Uses” to “Land of No Use.”
I routinely fly within 50 miles of Elk City, just to marvel at the beauty and remoteness of the area. In my definition of development there is none ... for as far as the eye can see. But, one thing I do see are entire areas of forest that are grey; it’s dead and dying timber. From what you say in your article, it seems the Forest Service is trying to do their job of managing this problem. I strongly support them in their efforts to increase logging in this area, it’s an effort long overdue.
Gary Bowling
Elk City
