It is inspiring and amazing to spend time in the classrooms at Grangeville Elementary Middle School, where I work part time as a reading interventionist with kindergarten students. I also volunteer several hours a week in kindergarten and second grade classrooms. I interact on a daily basis with educators, administrators, support staff and students. The atmosphere of this school is one of respect. Friendliness and dedication to not only teaching our children education curriculum, but providing guidance, understanding and encouragement to help children achieve and be the best they can be in all areas of their lives.
I was born and raised in Grangeville, graduated from Grangeville High School and I am grateful to be living in this wonderful community. Attending schools here provided me with a lifelong gift. We have an exceptional community and our children should be a priority. We need to celebrate the amazing educational offerings our schools provide, and we need to support them. Our children are our future.
Please vote yes for the Mountain View School District levy Tuesday, May 21.
Kathy (Riener) Dice
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.