Casey Smith may be a fine rancher, husband, stepfather … but being a MVSD 244 school board member is definitely not his calling.
Mountain View patrons should logically assume that a school board candidate is a champion of "Education Excellence for All." Not so Mr. Smith, who has supported superfluous spending for his anti-teacher agenda. (Casey and Co. attempted to derail the budding career of a talented science teacher and, with Vinnie-dictiveness, removed a popular, proven educator). It is unconscionable that any school board member would abuse his position of trust by actively campaigning to defeat critical funding levies. In this era of ever-changing technology, expenses and competition, "fiscal conservatism" equals fiscal irresponsibility. (Remember: "Conservative" means no change; keeping the status quo). Mr. Smith is self-absorbed with his own "conga line of sob stories" (ICFP March 2019) as he rails against holiday pay, wasted classroom days, over-compensated teachers.
I have watched Mr. Smith at school board meetings. He is sullen, defensive, disengaged, ineffective. The Mountain View School District has, traditionally, risen to the many challenges of providing a quality education for all students. The two incumbent candidates have failed our education system and expectations. District 244 deserves outstanding education advocates to sustain and guide its excellence. Vote Pam Reidlen (Zone 4) and Norma Staaf (Zone 2).
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
