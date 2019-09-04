“As I was out a-ridin’ / the graveyard-shift, midnight ‘til dawn, / the moon was as bright as a reading light / for a letter from an old friend back home. / He asked me, / ‘Why do you ride for your money? / Why do you rope for short pay? / You ain’t gettin’ nowhere, / and you’re losin’ your share. / You must have gone crazy out there.’ / . . . But they’ve never seen the Northern Lights. / They’ve never seen a hawk on the wing. / They’ve never seen spring hit the Great Divide. / They’ve never heard ole’ camp cookie sing.”—Michael Burton, “The Night Rider’s Lament”
Late night in December, a writer rises from typing, steps outside and inhales chill Camas Prairie air. It is a clear night. Looking up, he beholds God’s stellar handiwork. Some nights he catches northern lights dancing. Before dawn, distant mountain ranges begin to glow. Songbirds announce the new day.
Like night-riding cowpokes, writers often are “acquainted with the night,” to quote Robert Frost. The best writers never forget their roots.
Orin Kenneth “O.K.” Rogers, my grandfather, was a storytelling rancher whose letters showed perfect penmanship. In the late 1800s, Orin’s parents, Barney Rudolphus Rogers and Lodicy Rogers, left civilized Salt Lake City to homestead near White Bird, Idaho. As a young man, Grandpa broke ornery broncs into saddle ponies and rode in cattle drives up on Joseph Plains.
“Dolph” and “Dicy” raised cattle and kids near Sotin Creek, west of Salmon River. Their first son, Troy, died at age 15 of a ruptured appendix, doctors being miles away. Their other children—Mary (“May”), Hattie, Orin, Afton, and Geraldine—grew up on the ranch and lived long lives.
I worked in Los Angeles where city lights block out stars. Maybe folks thought me crazy to choose Grangeville over L.A. “But they’ve never seen the Northern Lights. / They’ve never seen a hawk on the wing. / They’ve never seen spring hit the Great Divide. / They’ve never heard ole’ camp cookie sing.”
Gary Altman
Grangeville
