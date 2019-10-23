Whether you have children or grandchildren in a local Idaho school, or not, if you care about the direction our country is heading, it is critical that you pay attention to the politics of those running for school board positions, and vote accordingly. If you want to keep Idaho and Idaho County, as you’ve appreciated it – conservative -- watch out for those bent on changing that. Specifically, by seeking positions allowing them to make decisions that will influence the minds of our young people. If a candidate fails to state conservative views on specific hot topics, they no doubt have something to hide.
Don’t wait to be surprised to hear our children are being taught something contrary to our conservative Christian values.
Ray Bowers
Elk City
