A new effort has arisen in the Pro-Life movement. Focus on the Family is currently planning an event in Times Square involving thousands who will gather on Saturday, May 4, to view a live 4-D ultrasound of a baby inside the womb. For those of us unable to attend, there are plans to live stream this occasion on their website at www.focusonthefamily.com. In addition, Focus on the Family is also collecting names on an online petition, called a Declaration for Life, which is featured on their website. A copy of the finished product will be given to both the U.S. Congress and the White House.
In addition to the above, there is a longstanding effort from the National Pro-Life Alliance to gather support for a national Life at Conception Act, currently S.159 or H.R. 616, through an online petition at http://prolifealliance.com/. To read the text of both S.159 and H.R.616, search "Life at Conception Act of 2019" at govinfo.gov
Isaiah Williams
Cottonwood
