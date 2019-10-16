Pray tell, Mr. Dominguez -- how could you possibly (mis)interpret your testy incumbency on the #244 school board as a positive element for students, staff, support personnel and patrons of the Mountain View District? Since your campaign has chosen a platform of labels, please explain "liberal agenda" within the context of a non-political office where all aspects of a quality education should be the common, prevailing goal for everyone. If you are so concerned about this nebulous "liberal agenda" threat, can we assume that you subscribe to a "conservative agenda" which has been fractious, unpleasant and unproductive? How well has that served District 244 schools? If you had conducted yourself kindly and professionally, your position-bid would probably be unchallenged.
The Zone 4 seat should be filled with someone who, by education, experience, ethics and competence, would restore credibility, vitality and respectful discourse to the governing body of our school district.
Liz Clark and Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
