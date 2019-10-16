Because he is in my zone and I know Casey Smith, I can remember four years ago when he campaigned for the school board, that he was opposed by all five of the board members at the time, including the incumbent he defeated, and by his own brother, the board chairman. Because he campaigned against Common Core and for living within our means, he was considered to be a mean, terrible human being. Four years later I am hearing that he is now strongly supported by all of the current board trustees, including the three who opposed him last election. Wow! So much for Casey being the Scrooge who stole education.
Strange stories are again going around. One politically connected lady is saying that Casey hopes to fire all the teachers eventually and then close the schools. I am not exactly sure, but I believe Casey has at least a dozen grandchildren who attend the Kooskia schools. Election time brings out weird stories.
Please re-elect Casey Smith. While standing strong for being fiscally responsible, he has at the same time proven his dedication to public education. Please vote for Casey on Nov. 5 for Zone 2 Board Trustee.
Barbara Raff
Kooskia
