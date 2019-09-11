I see Reclaim Idaho is going to fund education here by taxing corporations and "the rich" to the tune of $200M more a year. Fine idea. Except corporations pass their taxes on to their customers -- or they move somewhere else -- or they go out of business. Think Shopko, Wards, Kmart, Payless Shoes, Sears. "The rich" hire better accountants or they move to where taxes are less.
Reclaim Idaho is thinking divide and conquer, but if their initiative goes through, the same people -- us in the middle -- will bear the burden, as usual.
The sales tax in Idaho was sold as the solution to education funding, but as soon as it was enacted, the money was dumped into the general fund to pay for other things.
The real solution is less government and responsible spending, not more taxes.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
