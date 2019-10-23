Casey Smith, whom I have never met or talked to, has labeled me “extremely liberal” and a “puppet” of the teachers. Mike Dominguez, who decided to run against me to stop a “liberal takeover,” is an acquaintance with whom I have never had any kind of discussion. For the record, I am not a liberal or a conservative or a socialist or communist, and I reject any and all such labels.
Unlike puppets, I do my own independent thinking and reach decisions after considering all sides of an issue, gathering all facts (not rumors), learning all I can about candidates and so on. Even after making a decision or reaching a conclusion, I remain open to re-evaluating it should I receive new information. In other words, I am not a sheep who follows the herd, regardless of what the herd is called. And unlike Mr. Smith, who is on video stating “I got on the board because I am concerned about taxes,” I am running for the school board because I am concerned about education and am committed to ensuring the best education the community can support.
Imagine my surprise when Mr. Smith made my lack of fertility an issue. Forget about the fact that I have 36 years of experience working with and on behalf of thousands of children and families. Yes, I am supportive of teachers and all school staff, students, and families. Why in the world would anyone who cares about education not be supportive? Education is about people. Buildings, parking lots, textbooks, and computers don’t mean much to education without good people.
There are some in our community who respond solely to labels. I’m confident there are way more who exercise independent thought. We will hear from all of them when they vote.
Pamela Reidlen
Kooskia
