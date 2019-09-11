“Ideas have consequences.”—Richard Weaver
“Who is Jesus?” For 2,000 years, people have wrestled with this crucial question, including C.S. Lewis, author of The Chronicles of Narnia. Lewis changed from atheist to theist, and finally, to convinced Christian. In Mere Christianity, Lewis explains why we can never logically refer to Jesus Christ as just a great moral teacher:
“That is the one thing we must not say. A man who was merely a man and said the sort of things Jesus said would not be a great moral teacher. He would either be a lunatic — on the level with the man who says he is a poached egg — or else he would be the Devil of Hell. You must make your choice. Either this man was, and is, the Son of God, or else a madman or something worse. You can shut him up for a fool, you can spit at him and kill him as a demon or you can fall at his feet and call him Lord and God, but let us not come with any patronizing nonsense about his being a great human teacher. He has not left that open to us. He did not intend to.... Now it seems to me obvious that He was neither a lunatic nor a fiend: and consequently, however strange or terrifying or unlikely it may seem, I have to accept the view that He was and is God.”
Trusting what God has done for us in the sacrificial death and physical resurrection of Jesus Christ has consequences. What might we do today in faith and thankfulness? Kathy Troccoli answers beautifully:
“There is a candle in every soul /—Some brightly burning, some dark and cold—/ There is a Spirit who brings a fire, / Ignites a candle and makes His home. / So, carry your candle; run to the darkness . . . / Seek out the lonely, the tired, and worn. / Hold out your candle for all to see it: / Take your candle; go light your world.”
Gary Altman
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.