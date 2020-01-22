You really can't make this stuff up! In the Jan. 14 Tribune, another politically correct do-gooder is proposing to change the name of Sacajawea Junior High because it's offensive. What? Then the person suggests it be renamed after former superintendent, Joy Rapp. What? So, it's OK to offend her instead of Sacajawea?
In my world we name things after special people to honor them, which I'm sure was the intent with Sacajawea. She certainly deserves the tribute. I hope the school board puts this nonsense in the trash where it belongs.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
