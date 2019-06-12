On Monday, June 3rd, the school board of Mountain View School Dist. 244 voted to renew all contracts with the exception of Mike Johnson, Keri Schumacher and Vincent Martinez. I was not at the meeting, but was informed of this event by a coworker who was watching it live-streamed on Facebook. When I heard the news, my heart sank into my stomach and I literally felt as though I was going to be sick. A million thoughts raced through my mind trying to understand what was going on. I came to the conclusion that the basis for the decision to let Vinnie go had something to do with two incidents. Both of these had to do with negotiations for the 2018/19 contract agreement that was finally ratified by the school board at the same meeting mentioned above.
Many things have happened over the course of the last year in regards to negotiations, starting with the school board refusing to meet face-to-face with the union negotiators, on up through allegations of bad-faith bargaining and litigation in the courts. Things were done on both sides that are regrettable, but done, nonetheless. We now have a contract and can hopefully move forward in a positive direction with the new year ahead.
Letting Vincent Martinez go solely over incidents related to the events mentioned above is doing a huge disservice to our students here at Clearwater Valley Jr./Sr. High. I have watched Vinnie interact with kids on the sports fields and in the classroom. I have experienced just how big a positive influence he is in my own children’s lives. He has a compassion for kids that goes beyond the walls of a school building. It is part of his core. To take him away from the one environment where he has such a positive impact on so many of our youth is criminal. You can ask any student instructed by Mr. Martinez and they will confirm what I am saying. Please join me in supporting Vinnie and help to make sure we are not part of a system that just lets things happen. We can’t be passive anymore. There are petitions circulating throughout the community. Please sign a petition to show support for Vinnie and help to get him reinstated as our business teacher.
Vinnie, we hear you, we see you, we love you and we are fighting for you!
Bruce Nuxoll
coworker and friend
Kooskia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.