The feds have been allowing California to set their own auto emission standards. They are whining now because President Trump is insisting they accept the federal standards. While I agree that states should set their own rules, my point here is this: Why has California been allowed to set their own standards while less populous states like Idaho are not allowed to set their own rules on air, water, timber harvests, etc.?
States’ rights should apply to all.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
