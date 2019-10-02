From time to time, a study of past history can help avoid similar disasters in the future!
So, why not look back and see what lesson history can give us! The following is taken from a Rene Sedillot book: The History of the World 240 pages. In this book, he analyzes the rise and fall of civilization's greatest nations, and conditions involved.
In discussing the history of Athens, Greece, noted for its democracy, we read: "Greek democracy carried the seeds of its own destruction. It yielded to mediocrity, self-satisfaction, and wastefulness...and condemned its best men because it had a horror of leadership.”
"She would have liked to remain an example of prosperity...But the prosperity of the few is not the prosperity of all. There were rich and poor, and poverty was rife in this democracy. In vain was an attempt made to develop... pensions, allowances, and public assistance. The only effect was to cripple the treasury. Liabilities exceeded assets. Taxes weighed heavily on a minority which grew smaller by the year. Life for the poor became hard. There was a gradual breakup of the family. Women no longer stayed home, but went out into the world of men, where they practiced law, architecture, and even engaged in chariot racing. Children were now more and more scarce, and the threat of depopulation lay over Greece. A falling birthrate is a logical consequence of great wealth and extreme poverty.... Decadent Athens sinned by an excess of civilization. Everything turned soft, courage, faith, virtue, and language.”
Athens turned to confiscations, but in the long run, what remained of her was nothing but a memory of dead greatness. For Athens did die. Her death-agony was slow, but sure. It worked itself out in an atmosphere of indiscipline and corruption, of excesses and bribery. She persecuted the best of her children... the birthrate fell, and civic sense grew weak. When Athens tried to rouse herself to one last effort, it was already too late. Greece had finished her course."
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
(0) comments
