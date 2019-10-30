I am writing in support of Cliff Jones for mayor of the City of Kooskia. He will give a commonsense approach to the management of your city.
I am also writing in support of Casey Smith and Mike Dominguez for MVSD 244 board. They have great interest in the direction of your children's education. Some of the liberal-minded opponents may have classroom experience, but this does not mean they have the best interest of your children at heart. They are more interested in promotion of the NEA agenda. (For more information on that, check out the "gender neutral" philosophy.) Casey Smith and Mike Dominguez will hold true to our conservative values.
Susan Smith
Cottonwood
