I am supporting Barbara Essen in the upcoming Syringa Hospital Board election. She has shown her commitment to Syringa Hospital by her frequent attendance as a guest at board meetings and her eight-year service in the chaplaincy program.
Barbara is a retired minister, elementary teacher, a mother and the daughter of an Army master sergeant. She was a volunteer at the Garfield Hospital, and served on the finance committee.
Barbara is open-minded and willing to listen to the concerns of constituents. She has excellent communication skills. Having attended board meetings, she is aware of the many issues facing the board. Growing up as an Army brat, she is personally acquainted with the problems regarding veteran health services.
Barbara has the skills to be an effective board member. Please vote for Barbara Essen for Syringa trustee on May 21.
Sharon Cox
Grangeville
