This letter is in support of the Grangeville City Council.
They have immersed themselves in learning the infrastructure of Grangeville grow and expand it for the future. They have voted in a manner that is responsible and always with the future and growth of Grangeville in mind. They are after no personal gain and always work to be fair and equitable to all citizens. The infrastructure of Grangeville is being worked on and progress is being made. In the past four years, over $250,000 has been spent on well maintenance, but that didn’t work.
People professing to have “solutions” have never attended the meetings open to the public for educational purposes or shared any of their “solutions” at budget meetings or any other times. Your current councilors have attended all educational meetings and the budget meetings. The money alluded to by others has been accumulated as possible match money for grants to help the city enhance and grow our infrastructure for the future. That is the savings account for your future to grow and build a strong Grangeville. You cannot spend every dime of those funds. Those funds would only be a drop in the bucket to what is actually needed to complete these projects. Municipal entities cannot borrow money like private citizens.
Beryl Grant
Grangeville
(Editor’s note: Grant is a member of the Grangeville City Council.)
