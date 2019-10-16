Early, late, weekends, whenever one passes by CV high school there is a good chance you will see Mike Dominguez's pickup truck parked there. His involvement at the school is incredible. As a father of two recent grads and three current students, he spends a lot of time involving himself with the education system in Kooskia. Sometimes, and most know it, we knock heads over the budget and levy amounts. His unwavering dedication to the public school system is second to none. By far, and I think the other board members would agree, Mike is the most hands-on trustee on the board.
Recently, I read a letter by Elizabeth Martinez, wife of Vincent Martinez, insinuating that Vinnie was not rehired as a teacher because of problems that Mike and Vinnie had experienced. I cannot, by law, reveal what goes on in executive sessions of the board meetings, but I can tell you what doesn't go on. Mike was not involved at all with the Vinnie Martinez matter. Mike recused himself from the discussions, and also from the vote. The rest of the board simply acted upon the recommendation of the superintendent.
Mike, like myself, is being challenged for our seats on the board of trustees by two extremely liberal women, neither of whom have ever had children, and as far as I know have never had any involvement in the Mountain View School District. Both challengers are strongly supported by the local teachers’ union, which is angry with us both over the releases of Vinnie, but even more angry and hostile toward not only Mike and myself, but the entire board over the want of more money and benefits. They have, on multiple occasions for two years, called for a recall of the entire board. Be as it may, replacing Mike and myself with a union puppet would be a terrible and painful mistake for the Mountain View School District.
I support Mike Dominguez for re-election.
Casey Smith
candidate for Zone 2 Mountain View School District
Clearwater
