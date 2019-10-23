I support Pam Reidlen for zone 4 for Mountain View School District Board of Trustees in the Nov. 5th election. Her goals to (1) refocus the board on the school district's mission of "Educational Excellence for all", (2) restore public trust and confidence in the board and (3) increase community support and involvement are similar to my goals in my Students First! campaign to represent zone 2.
Pam's background as a teacher in the neighboring Kamiah School District would bring an important perspective to the board on what it is actually like to be in a classroom. My own recent experience, substituting in the Kamiah Schools for 30 days last school year has opened my eyes to the challenges that today's teachers and students face.
Teachers are not the enemy, instead they are a critical part of a well-functioning school district. Do teachers have all of the answers? Of course not. Should teachers get everything they ask for? Also, no. The important thing is that teachers are part of the conversation. They are the ones who spend their days with the students. I hope to be part of a school board next year that welcomes ideas and involvement from parents, students and other community members as well as teachers and school administrators. It is important for all of us to work together towards providing a quality education for our students while continually looking for cost efficiencies in a business-like way.
Zone 2 voters, I ask you to vote for me and zone 4 voters for Pam Reidlen, if you want a better future for our students.
Norma Staaf
Harpster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.