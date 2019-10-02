The mission and passion of Syringa Hospital District is to provide the quality health care experience that our patients deserve. Further, we remain dedicated to providing that same level of excellent health care services to every veteran in our district. This commitment has not wavered nor diminished since the closing of the local contracted community-based clinic at the end of March 2019.
Veterans are encouraged to call Syringa at 208-983-8590 and ask for Amy Cline or Erin Blinn. Either will provide assistance in obtaining any health care service a veteran may need, even if that service is not at a Syringa facility.
As always, I will be happy to talk with anyone about ideas on improving the health care for the veterans of our community going forward. To this end, you may contact me at 208-983-8525 or via e-mail at aking@syringahospital.org.
Abner King
Chief Executive Officer
Syringa Hospital & Clinics
Grangeville
