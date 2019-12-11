A big thank you to Avista Foundation. Thank you for your generous grant award to FoCL (Friends of the Centennial Library). Your continued support is much appreciated.
We are looking forward to using the funds to support our library, its patrons, programs, and our community in furthering the cause of literacy.
With much gratitude at this time of giving,
FoCL officers: Jamie Everson – president; Angela Norman – vice president; Shellie Pierce – secretary; Cindy Lane – treasurer
