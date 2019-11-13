Great job Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department. Your response time to the fire at Pleasant Valley Apartments of 5 minutes is impressive. The outcome could have been much different. You did a wonderful job saving lives and saving their homes. You are truly very well-trained. Everyone was taken care of in a fast, friendly and efficient way. We are lucky to have each and every one of you working for the city of Grangeville. Thank you,
Beryl Grant
Grangeville
