Thank you, to all of you who helped with the Tree of Sharing. Maybe you gave us space, advertised, or in some way got the word out there; maybe you took a tag and purchased a gift or gave a donation; maybe you helped shop, wrap, or distribute. It is because of generous people like you that we can fill Christmas wishes for local children. Without you, this would not be a success!
We want you to know that not only do we appreciate you, but so do the families who receive the gifts. It is truly a blessing to live in such a caring community.
Thank you and Happy New Year.
From all of us at Dept. of Health and Welfare.
Linda Bear
Grangeville
