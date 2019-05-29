On behalf of the Associated Student Body of Clearwater Valley High School, we would like to express our gratitude toward our community that chose to support the future of our schools. The passing of this levy means our community values our education and the future of our students. A supportive community is extremely important for the success of our school because it provides curriculum, clubs, sports, and a variety of other opportunities.
Once again, thank you for your support of Mountain View School District.
Dakota Gorges- ASB president
Martha Smith- ASB vice president
