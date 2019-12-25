Thank you, Jordan Cervantes, GHS senior! Jordan chose Camas Prairie Food Bank as his senior project. His efforts raised $174.62 to feed those who face food insecurity in the community.
We so appreciate our young people and their interest in the needs of our communities.
Ken Lefsaker, director
Darlane Lovell, chairman of the board
