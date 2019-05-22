On April 7, Todd Hudson was involved in an injury at the IFG-Grangeville. This was a pretty serious injury, requiring surgery. From the moment the accident happened, the IFG staff went out of their way to ensure he was receiving the needed assistance. Tracy Seubert and Fred Smith have been at every appointment to ensure the paperwork is handled and that things are moving forward smoothly. Laurie Eckert has been instrumental in ensuring the seamless submission of the endless forms.
Many companies state they care about their employees. Adam Miller, IFG manager, and his team of Fred, Tracy and Laurie truly demonstrate their care and concern.
A very sincere thank you to the IFG team.
Todd and LaWanda Hudson
Craigmont
