Last Saturday, my wife and I were returning from Moscow where we attended our granddaughter's graduation from the U of I. Coming up the grade from Craigmont and near Ferdinand, our engine died suddenly, and we were just able to exit onto Cemetery Road.
We attempted to call AAA and our family in two vehicles behind us to let them know what happened. Unfortunately, our cell phones were out of range, so we were stuck. Just as I was headed up the road to the nearest home, a large tractor coming north on 95 turned onto the road and the driver, a gentleman named Josh Frei offered to help us. He offered his cell phone for several attempts to navigate with AAA and make contact with our family coming behind us.
Josh spent a good deal of time with us until we got everything coordinated and the kids arrived to pick us up. It was a real godsend to have Josh arrive when he did and to be such a fine gentleman in offering his assistance.
It's great to live in Idaho and experience such wonderful generosity. Thanks to the folks in Idaho County!
Dodie and Steve Gray
Boise
