To all the volunteers and participants of the Hoop Shoot last fall and to the sheriff’s office for their support, a "big thank you!" The Camas Prairie Food Bank was the recipient of the funds raised and the food drive from the Hoop Shoot. In all, there were 4,676 items of food donated to the food bank and $5,504.00 raised and donated to the food bank. We are appreciative, and it could not have come at a better time; our shelves were low of food supplies. With the food items donated and the money raised, we were able to supply 467 people in November and 352 people in December with food.
The food insecurities on Idaho County are great, and it is only by working together in community that we can help alleviate the need for the most basic needs, the need for food. So, thank you again for your support and I appologize that this "thank you" is so late in coming.
There are many changes happening at the Camas Prairie Food Bank; you will be hearing more about that in the coming months. Again, thank you, thank you and thank you!
Ken Lefsaker, director
Darlane Lovell, president, board of directors
