On Halloween, Danielle Cochran and her D.A.T.E. program once again presented the Cottonwood Emergency Services Trick or Treat event. Thanks to the weather cooperating, the turnout was good. An addition this year was hot dogs donated by Stephanie Duclos and barbecued by the Cottonwood Fire Department. This was an attempt to add a little protein into the night's sugar rush. Father Paul again offered the use of the church parking lot and offered a place to warm up with coffee and cocoa, as well as a chance to use the rest room.
To show the community the services offered, Cottonwood PD had the Community Response Vehicle available, a couple of EMTs decorated up one of the ambulances and the fire department had a couple engines on site. Each entity handed out candy to the kids.
Danielle and Jennifer Cochran decorated up an enclosed trailer, donated by Dan Everson, for a kid-friendly spooky experience. This was a step up from the plastic tunnel used last year.
A lot of positive feedback was given, which gives encouragement for doing it again next year. Photos from this year's event can be seen on the D.A.T.E. program Facebook page. Feel free to tag yourself or friends if you see them in the photos.
Any questions, suggestions, concerns can be messaged to Danielle on that page or at D.A.TrendsProgram@gmail.com.
Chief Terry Cochran
Cottonwood Police Department
