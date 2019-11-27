At this time of Thanksgiving, we the tenants and management of Pleasant Valley Apartments wish to give our belated, but no less sincere, thanks to all those who came to our rescue during our recent fire.
A huge thanks to the selfless and brave volunteer firefighters, EMTs and police, who risked their lives making sure all tenants were out of the building. A special thanks to fire chief, Bob Mager, for his tireless efforts to make sure tenants and building were secure and safe.
A special thanks to the management and staff of Grangeville Rehab, who held out a neighborly hand to give shelter, warmth and comfort until the situation at PV could be sorted out. Thanks to the Senior Center for offering their building as a temporary emergency shelter and for the many meals served.
Thanks also goes to Ted Lindsley for providing hotel rooms, and a special thanks to Hada Wiltse for graciously offering a home for four displaced residents. Thanks to the American Red Cross, ANS Nursing, Grangeville Builders for staying open after hours to supply immediate building needs, the United Methodist Church for offering supplies, Marilyn Deardorff for offering to help clean up.
Thanks to family and friends who opened up their homes to shelter others who were displaced. We are a truly blessed community to have such wonderful friends, neighbors, businesses, etc., who look out for each other. Thank you again…and Happy Thanksgiving to all.
Lisa Carr
Manager, Pleasant Valley Apartments
Grangeville
