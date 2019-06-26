It has been brought to our attention that all the folks who donated money to Pine Tree Credit Union last December, that was to be matched by Pine Tree Credit Union and Bud’s Powersports did not receive thank you’s, as we were told they did. So, to all the folks who donated money at Pine Tree Credit Union last December, a big thank you and please accept our apologies for the faux pas. We are grateful for your generosity and continued support of the Camas Prairie Food Bank.
The people of this community are amazing in their giving to those in need. We served 467 people in November, and 352 in December of last year. It is only through the support of the community of Grangeville and its residents that we are able to do what we do – “feed those less fortunate.” Our numbers vary from month to month, but we average about 300 to 400 people served each month. We always welcome new volunteers or if you just want to visit and see what we do, you are welcome to come. Our hours are Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1:50 p.m.
Again, a big thank you to all the folks who donated money to Pine Tree Credit Union. Your support is appreciated and needed.
Darlane Lovell, president
For the board of directors
Camas Prairie Food Bank
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.