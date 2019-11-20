A profound expression of appreciation to the 60 residents, ages 4 to 81, who gathered last Saturday to process firewood for those neighbors in need of it. The processing of logs contributed by Pineda Post and Pole and the Idaho Forest Group was sponsored by the White Bird Medical Relief committee and the American Legion Post.
The 60 workers produced over 20 cords of cut and split firewood for the community. The young people of town were represented by six teenagers, who were there when the first log was cut until the last piece of wood was loaded for delivery to someone who needed it. Participants brought their own saws, splitters, trucks, gas and chain oil to support the effort.
A chili and hot dog meal was enjoyed by all.
In this day of a seemingly unending string of bad news facing us daily, this example of the good hearts of people in our community stands out as what is great about Idaho and America. Again, a very loud and appreciative shout out to all who organized and participated in this White Bird effort.
Al Bolden
White Bird
