Huge thank you to the Wilkins for allowing us to use their pond for fishing, the Forest Service being there, stocking the pond and bringing Smokey and the owl, and to the Lions Club for serving up some great food. Fishing at the Wilkins pond is a must. We also were blessed to win some pretty cool fishing gear. Thanks again guys for putting on this amazing family-friendly event.
Lacy Alm
Grangeville
(0) comments
