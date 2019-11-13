I wish to express my heartfelt thanks to all those who supported me in the recent election: Those who went out of their way to go to the polls for me, the neighbors who helped with the mailing and the volunteers who spent hours on the phone getting out the vote. I sincerely appreciate your help and confidence in me.
Casey Smith
Clearwater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.