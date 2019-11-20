I want to express my most sincere gratitude to the citizens of Grangeville for your continued support in the recent city council election. It is my pleasure to continue to serve the fine citizens of this community and I will continue to make the best and most informed decisions I can to maintain your trust in me. Thank you all again for your support.
Amy Farris
Grangeville City Council
