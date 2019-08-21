Although I have attended the Idaho County Fair in past years, I have never participated. This year, my “Students First!, Norma Staaf for Mountain View School Board Zone 2” campaign had a booth in the open exhibit hall and a parade entry. From the moment I walked in the door, the fair board members, and other volunteers, helped me find my booth space, carry in supplies, retrofit my exhibit when it didn’t fit the booth space, find a stepladder to hang things and generally welcomed me into the fold.
Seeing the joy in the 4-H kids’ faces when they achieved their goals, the zest of the young girls at the fashion show modelling the amazing clothes they sewed, hearing the stories from the outgoing royalty, and watching the crowning of the queen and princesses were amazing. The next morning at the parade, I met the three wonderful young women who comprise the new royalty. I loved the spirit of the Clearwater Valley Go-getters 4-H kids, plus my great-niece Piper Hall (and her grandma) and other family, friends and neighbors who rode in my parade “float” and the people who lined the streets.
Thanks much to the Idaho County Fair Board, volunteers and participants who made this a great fair. It is a huge undertaking, with so many moving parts. It is not an easy feat to keep everything running smoothly. Keep up the good work!
Norma Staaf
Harpster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.