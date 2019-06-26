Thank you to all the supporters of the Rebekah Gems of White Bird! Because of you, we are able to support our community, and we thought maybe you’d like to hear about some of the things we’ve done so far this year.
We awarded a $300 scholarship to a worthy student.
We donated $50 to city hall for their beautiful flowers out front.
We donated $50 to the annual Easter egg hunt.
We donated $200 to the American Legion for expenses regarding construction of the new veterans’ park.
We provided pies for Pie in the Park at the veterans’ park dedication and observance of Memorial Day, and collected $495, which we donated to the American Legion for continued work on the park.
We provided, as always, the prize for best theme float in the White Bird Days parade, at a cost of $50.
We provided a detailed information station for the events of White Bird Days.
We provided eight American flags to the City of White Bird, and 30 more for use at the cemetery at a cost of $392.
Additionally, we coordinate and donate food for funerals, as well as provide the hall and the workers. We also maintain our hall for community uses, this year so far including the pancake breakfast, the sausage feed, the cowboy breakfast, the queen’s luncheon, the art guild show, funerals and even yoga classes.
So, once again, we’d like to thank you for making it possible for us to help others. In friendship, love and peace, the White Bird Rebekahs.
Mary Pedersen
White Bird
