Wow, 2020 it is, and another presidential election, with state primaries in the near future! It might be time to ponder a puzzle that has baffled me for some time!
The growing intolerance of capitalism and increasing acceptance of socialism!
This year more than ever, Americans will have a chance to choose either system! But it is claimed here, capitalism has been our basic economic system, and the reason our country has become the richest, the most free, and the most powerful on earth!
So, what is capitalism? Traditionally, it advocates: 1)The right to own property, and the means of production, 2)The freedom to choose one's occupation, known also as free enterprise, 3)The profit motive, 4)The freedom to compete, and to succeed or to fail!
It should be noted here. This system provides opportunity for all to profit by identifying and satisfying the needs of others, or by making himself valuable to them. This means that the wealthiest individual, assuming it is earned legitimately, is a valuable person there, the one who has best met others needs at the lowest cost!
Socialism on the other hand, advocates government 1) Control or even ownership of property and the means of production, 2) Control or regulation of human labor, 3) The equalization of income for all individuals, or the equal sharing of economic goods. Thus, it follows that government becomes the major decision-maker in all economic matters!
Finally, think what the drift towards socialism has done to our nation the past several decades! Have not many of our national policies increased the role of government, promoted mediocrity and dependence on government, and harassed producers?
And who really wants to imitate Venezuela? Or tolerates the aborting of babies?
And really... do any of the socialist candidates for president really have a chance?
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
