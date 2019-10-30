If you recognized that title, it's because I "stole" it from the Grinch (pun intended). All joking aside, every Christian should "steal" Halloween just like the Grinch. No alternatives, harvest festivals, trunk or treats, trick or treating, decorations, nothing, nada, zip.
Do you get trick or treaters? Hand out Bibles and tracts. Halloween is a 100 percent satanic holiday with no redeeming attributes. It is a high holy day for Satan, and Christians should be fighting against it, not embracing it in any way or changing it to fit God in.
Steal Halloween. Be set apart for God. Don't serve evil, even if it seems sweet.
Luke Zeida
Kooskia
