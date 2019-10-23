Framing the debate surrounding school board positions in divisive polarized terms like liberal or conservative is misguided, in my opinion. Casey Smith demonstrated on a regular basis that he has little regard for people, no capacity to listen to another opinion, a temper that is not completely under control, and an inability to dialogue. I strongly urge the voters of Idaho County to research by watching video or speaking to people who actually attended meetings before casting your vote. The time is now for significant change on the Mountain View School District School Board.
Fred Stevens
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.