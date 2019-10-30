Absent any substantive positive achievements as a school board member, I can see why Mike Dominguez and Casey Smith are trying to turn the discussion to one about their opponents' supposed ideological agendas. But we already have ample evidence of what an agenda driven board looks like. It is one that is inflexible, marked by imprudent judgment, that ignores the input of stakeholders and is seemingly unable to put the needs of students first.
Pam Reidlen, Norma Staaf and Melissa Kaschmitter all appear willing to genuinely serve the children and patrons of our school district. They value open, honest communication, respectful interactions with stakeholders and fiscal responsibility, among other things.
It is time for a change. Let's not be hoodwinked about some dangerous hidden agenda. The real danger is continuing on with a board that is so blinded by ideology that it can no longer see what is best for the students and communities it is supposed to serve. Enough is enough. Voters, please heed David Rauzi's advice and choose "someone who has the practical matters of the office in firm sight." The time is now for new, more effective leadership on the Mountain View school board.
Joe Tosten
Grangeville
