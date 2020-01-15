Although there is a lot of discussion about national politics, whom we choose in local elections affects our daily lives more, in some ways. This spring we will have primary elections for two county commissioners, in the seats currently held by Skip Brandt and Mark Frei (according to Bette Polack, Idaho County election deputy). If you think you have some better ideas of how to run the county, set a more inclusive tone or just think it is time for a change, now is the time to step up.
Whether you run as a Republican, Democrat, Libertarian or Constitution party, you need to file between March 2nd- March 13th for the primary election on May 9th. If you choose to run as an independent you will not be on the primary ballot, but you still need to file by March 13th for the Nov. 3rd general election.
The county prosecutor and the county sheriff are also up for election. Two people, Doug Ulmer and Casey Zechmann, have announced they will run for sheriff in the Republican primary. State representative seats for District 7A and 7B, currently held by Priscilla Giddings and Paul Shepherd and District 7 senator, currently Carl Crabtree, are also up for election.
It is hard to put yourself out there and run for office. If you care about the future of your community, it is worth it. If you have a good message and are willing to listen, people will support you. Even if you don’t win, you get your ideas out there and meet people you can work with on issues you care about.
If people have questions about any election issue, don’t rely on hearsay, get the facts. Call the Idaho County Clerk’s office at 208-983-2751 and talk to Bette Polack or Jessie Adams. They also have a Facebook page called Idaho County Elections-Grangeville, ID. The www.idahocounty.org website includes elections information for candidates and voters. Comprehensive elections info for Idaho is available on the website www.idahovotes.gov.
It’s time to get off the sidelines and make a difference!
Norma Staaf
Harpster
