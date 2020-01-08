The updated, easy-to-read format of the back page of the sports section is helpful since it includes one column listing scheduled sporting events for all local high schools. Having one place to see which games are upcoming for the next few weeks makes it easier for people to attend games and support our local student athletes.
I appreciate Andrew Ottoson’s efforts to cover 13 different high school teams this winter. Thanks to Ottoson and the rest of the Free Press staff for continuing to make positive improvements to our local newspaper.
Norma Staaf
Harpster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.