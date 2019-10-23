If conservative family values are important to you, vote for Casey Smith and Mike Dominguez. Political affiliation is very important. One's affiliation indicates where one stands on important social issues. There are serious anti-family values that are being promoted by the NEA and the Left. School boards set policy that will affect students and families. Why would you want someone in charge of your children's schools who had opposing world views to your own? The board is there to make sure the schools adhere to the community standards and to keep the school district financially sound.
Cherylyn Kerley
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.