Laura A. Smith has lived and worked in Grangeville most of her life. She knows the people of this area and their needs very well. She and her husband, Randy, intend to spend the rest of their days here in the country they love with their friends and neighbors. She knows firsthand how important Syringa Hospital is for health care and the wellbeing of us all.
Access to good health care at our local hospital is a treasure. Additionally, the hospital pays the wages of about 160 employees, another asset the hospital provides to the economic well-being being of Idaho County.
Thirty years of working for the Forest Service has made Laura aware of how the loss of jobs can impact a community. She is aware that a well-run hospital helps to maintain the value of our homes and adds to our reasons for living here. Laura wants to keep it operating for the good health of all.
Please join me in voting for Laura A. Smith for the Syringa Hospital Board.
Janice Inghram
Grangeville
